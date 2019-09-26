US rugby team receives support from Patriots' Tom Brady, Nate Ebner before World Cup match

New England Patriots star Tom Brady and teammate Nate Ebner showed their support for the United States rugby team before its highly anticipated Rugby World Cup opening match against England on Thursday.

Ebner posted a video on Twitter in a bid to get the U.S. team fired up, bringing in Brady for the assist.

“What’s up world? I just want to give a shout out to the U.S.A. rugby guys as they start their journey for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan,” Ebner said. “They play England tomorrow. We can’t wait to see what they’re gonna do. Excited to watch. The whole country has got y’alls back. And we can’t wait.”

Ebner then panned to his left and Brady appeared.

“What’s up fellas? Good luck to you guys,” Brady said. “We’re cheering you on. Hey, it’s a tough journey but if anybody can do it, you guys can. We support you. We love you. We got your back.”

The U.S. enters as No. 13 in the world rankings and has never progressed further than the pool state at the Rugby World Cup.

England is ranked No. 3 in the world and won the World Cup in 2003.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.