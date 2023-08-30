Expand / Collapse search
Golf

One-time US Open champion to undergo brain surgery: ‘I'm in good spirits’

Woodland won the 2019 U.S. Open

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Gary Woodland, a four-time PGA Tour winner and the 2019 U.S. Open champion, revealed on social media Wednesday he will be undergoing surgery next month to remove a lesion on his brain. 

Woodland, 39, shared the "recent health development" with his followers on X, formerly Twitter. 

He explained that the decision to undergo surgery followed an attempt to treat the lesion with medication. 

Gary Woodland stands on the green

Gary Woodland of the United States on the ninth green during the second round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 4, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C.  (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

"On Sept 18th, I'll be having surgery to remove a lesion found on my brain," he wrote in the statement. 

"I was diagnosed a few months ago and have been trying to treat symptoms with medication. After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we've made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action."

Gary Woodland tees off

Gary Woodland of the United States plays a shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 4, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C.  (Logan Whitton/Getty Images)

Woodland finished 94th in the FedEx Cup rankings last season, which included two top 10 finishes. He last won the U.S. Open in 2019, defeating runner-up and back-to-back champion Brooks Koepka. 

"I'm in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone," Woodland continued. 

Gary Woodland celebrates

Gary Woodland of the U.S. celebrates a par-saving putt on the 12th green during the third round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links June 15, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif.  (Harry How/Getty Images)

Several golfers responded to Woodland’s announcement on social media. 

"Love you GW," Justin Thomas said on Instagram

"Best of luck Gary – wishing you all the best for a successful surgery," European Ryder Cup team captain Luke Donald added. 

Woodland did not offer a timeline for his return.

