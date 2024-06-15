Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

U.S. Open Golf

US Open 2024: Bryson DeChambeau heads into final round with big lead after separating from pack

DeChambeau shot the second lowest score of the day Saturday

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Saturday was moving day at Pinehurst No. 2, and Bryson DeChambeau moved. A lot.

The scores again remained low at the U.S. Open, but DeChambeau, already in the final group of the day, separated himself from a crowded leaderboard with a dominant back nine in round three.

At one point, there was a four-way tie for first place at 5-under.

After bogeying the fourth hole, DeChambeau birdied two of his next three to shoot a 1-under 34 on the front nine. To start the back nine, he birdied three of the first five and took a four-stroke lead.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau reacts after putting on the fifth hole during the third round of the U.S. Open.  (Jim Dedmon/USA Today Sports)

A costly double-bogey on 16 shrunk his lead to two, but he promptly answered back with a birdie on the par-3 17th, and a tap-in par on 18 put him at a 3-under 67 for the round and 7-under for the tournament.

Ludvig Aberg was in prime position all weekend, playing with DeChambeau in Saturday's final grouping. But a triple-bogey on the driveable par-4 13th dropped him five strokes back of DeChambeau, who caught fire.

Aberg is 2-under for the tournament heading into Sunday.

Bryson DeChambeau driver

Bryson DeChambeau hits from the No. 2 tee box during the third round of the U.S. Open.  (Katie Goodale/USA Today Sports)

Rory McIlroy (1-under on the round), Patrick Cantlay (even) and Matthieu Pavon (1-under) are each three shots back, and Hideki Matsuyama is 2-under alongside Aberg in a tie for fifth.

The lowest score of the day was Collin Morikawa's 4-under, bogey-free 66. He is seven shots back at even par, but at least he gave himself a chance at a miracle. Corey Conners and Tom Kim are also even, while Tyrell Hatton and Tony Finau are 1-under.

For DeChambeau, it's a simple strategy to win his second U.S. Open. 

"Fairways, greens, two-putt," he said after the round.

Bryson DeChambeau fist pump

Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after a birdie on the 14th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Pinehurst, N.C.  (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He would be the second player to win a major since defecting to LIV Golf, joining rival Brooks Koepka, who won last year's PGA Championship for his fifth major.

DeChambeau won the 2020 U.S. Open, his first and only major, at Winged Foot.