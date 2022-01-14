US Olympic hopeful George McQuinn suffers a few scrapes after 'gnarly' crash

U.S. Olympic hopeful skier George McQuinn was injured in a terrifying crash Thursday during the FIS Freestyle World Cup at Deer Valley Resort in Salt Lake City.

McQuinn, a moguls racer for Team USA, hit his head on the final jump as he took off and then again as he landed. He appeared to be unconscious as he lifted up into the air and crashed onto the ground.

Team USA’s medical personnel were on hand to attend McQuinn immediately. The U.S. Freestyle team later said that McQuinn regained consciousness and was being evaluated, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

He was the only American man to reach the super final in the World Cup mogul. The event was also serving as Team USA’s final Olympic qualifier.

McQuinn later posted photos of himself on his Instagram Stories, appearing to be battered and bruised but OK otherwise.

"Gnarly crash today, but I’m OK," McQuinn wrote.

He posted another photo of himself with his thumb up and a few scrapes under his right eye and on his nose.

Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury won the event and dedicated the win to McQuinn.

"This one is for him," he said, via The Salt Lake Tribune. "I know this was his first super final. He’s an exciting skier with a bright future. I just hope he’s OK and we get to ski in a super final in the future together."

The Beijing Olympics is set for Feb. 3.