US goalkeeper Guzan leaves Aston Villa for Middlesbrough

United States goalkeeper Brad Guzan is staying in the Premier League after joining promoted Middlesbrough from relegated Aston Villa.

The 31-year-old Guzan agreed to a two-year contract with Middlesbrough where he faces competition for a starting place from former Barcelona and Spain goalkeeper Victor Valdes, another summer transfer signing.

Guzan, who played for the U.S. in the run to the Copa America semifinals in June, joined Villa in 2008.