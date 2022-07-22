Expand / Collapse search
US figure skater's Alex Knierim and Brandon Frazier will begin their season at Skate America in October

Associated Press
World pairs champions Alex Knierim and Brandon Frazier will begin their figure skating season at Skate America in late October, where 15-year-old world junior champ Isabeau Levito also will be making her highly anticipated Grand Prix debut.

U.S. Figure Skating announced the majority of its Grand Prix assignments Friday.

Levito and 17-year-old Ilia Malinin, who also won this year's junior world title, headline the next generation of U.S. skaters with eyes on the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. That group includes 18-year-old Liam Kapeikis, who will join Malinin at Skate America, and 16-year-old Lindsay Thorngren, who will begin her season at Skate Canada.

2022 WINTER OLYMPICS: USA FIGURE SKATERS SHINE ON DAY 3

Gold medalists Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier of the United States Pairs World Champion 2022 perform during the gala exhibition on day 5 of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2022. They're set to compete at Skate America.

Knierim and Frazier will join Levito for their second Grand Prix assignment in early November in Sheffield, England, while Malinin and Thorngren will make their second appearance in late November in Espoo, Finland.

OLYMPIC US-BORN FIGURE SKATER REPRESENTING CHINA SLAMMED ON CHINESE SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER BOTCHED PERFORMANCE

Those locations replace the Cup of China, which was moved because of COVID-19 outbreaks there, and the Rostelecom Cup, which was stripped from Russia by the International Skating Union because of its conflict in Ukraine.