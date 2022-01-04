Urban Meyer denies using photo of Trayvon Martin at Ohio State to enforce 'no hoodie' rule: report

Urban Meyer has refuted a claim made by former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson that the famed college football coach once used a photo of Trayvon Martin to enforce a "no hoodie" rule in team practices.

Meyer, who was recently fired as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars after a season filled with issues both on and off the field, told Ohio State reporter Jeff Snook that while the team had a policy of not allowing players to wear hoodies during meetings, he never used an image of Martin like Williamson alleged.

Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old Black young man, was fatally shot while wearing a hoodie in February 2012 in Sanford, Florida, by neighborhood watch captain George Zimmerman.

"Our team rule was no hats or hoodies or sunglasses of any kind but only in team meetings, just so we could see their eyes and make sure they were paying attention and not asleep," Meyer explained, according to the report . "We did not, and never would show a picture of Trayvon Martin. My gosh, no."

He continued: "That is absolutely false and you can check with any other player on my teams during that time to confirm what I am saying. Other players know what he is saying is false. I would never do that. He is crossing the line here. It seems people are just piling on now. But that never happened."

Williamson posted a series of tweets on New Year's Day alleging things Meyer told him and the team during his time at Ohio State. Meyer coached the Buckeyes from 2012 to 2018. Williamson retired from football during the 2021 season and wasn’t in California for the Rose Bowl.

In one of the tweets, he accused Meyer of using a photo of Martin in a PowerPoint presentation "to institute our building wide rule of ‘no hoods’ in the building."

Former Ohio State linebacker Joshua Perry defended Meyer in a tweet Sunday saying "Urban was a tough a– coach, but he always invested in us as players and people."

