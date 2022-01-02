Ex-Ohio State player makes accusations against Urban Meyer

Marcus Williamson, a former Ohio State cornerback who played for the Buckeyes from 2017 to 2021 during the Urban Meyer and Ryan Day eras, made some shocking allegations on social media Saturday.

As the Buckeyes were playing Utah in the Rose Bowl, Williamson was tweeting about things he alleged Meyer told him and the team during his time with the team. Meyer coached the Buckeyes from 2012 to 2018. Williamson retired from football during the 2021 season and wasn’t in California for the Rose Bowl.

Williamson said Meyer told him he’d "ruin my f-----g life" if the coach ever caught Williamson smoking. He then divulged rules Meyer had about wearing hooded sweatshirts, saying the longtime coach invoked Trayvon Martin, who was shot and killed in Florida in 2012.

"My first team meeting. (True story 2017) This photo was presented to us via PowerPoint to institute our building wide rule of ‘no hoods’ in the building," Williamson wrote.

"After said meeting — the freshman and myself go to sign the hours of paperwork essentially signing our rights as Americans over to osu and the governing bodies," Williamson added.

Williamson continued his rant about the college football industry.

"The industry is often silent because everyone is obviously chasing the big pay day. But the injustices these players face just isn’t right. We literally put our bodies and lives at risk with 0 guarantee.

"Why don’t you leave? Quit? Most of us have only been athletes our entire lives. This is how we try to feed our families and children. It’s either play their game or have 0 chance at the lottery.

"Some of the best human beings I know played on some of my teams. But we bond thru the traumas we endure and the hardships we face to keep it 100.

"We play a violent sport for free. Yet narratives like these want you to believe that we’re somehow soft or don’t love the game if we use our leverage as athletes to make $$$"

Williamson’s allegations against Meyer come after the Jacksonville Jaguars fired the head coach. Meyer faced constant controversy since taking over the Jaguars job – from hiring a coach on his staff who was accused of racism to allegedly kicking and berating his kicker during a preseason practice. There was also a video that surfaced showing a woman who was not Meyer's wife dancing near his lap in Cincinnati after his team had returned to Jacksonville.

Former Ohio State linebacker Joshua Perry defended Meyer in a tweet Sunday.

"Saw a former Buckeye brother sharing about his career last night. We can get into the free labor economy of CFB as a whole, but painting OSU as racist ain’t it. And Urban was a tough ass coach, but he always invested in us as players and people. Just a window into my experience," Perry wrote.