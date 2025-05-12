Urban Meyer recalls threatening to quit Ohio State over push back for idea to hold 'church service' for team

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Urban Meyer was one of the most successful college football coaches in recent memory, as he led the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Florida Gators to national championships before he stepped away from the game.

Meyer revealed during a sermon in Columbus, Ohio, at a non-denominational church that he threatened to leave the school after his idea to have a church service before team meetings on Sundays. He said he wanted to "bring church" to players who did not have time for it during the week.

The former coach said the university’s attorney told him that he was not allowed to have a Bible study nor was he allowed to have a church service. He recalled that he vowed to do it anyway.

"I said, ‘I’m really busy, we're doing it'. She got our athletic director," he said. Gene (Smith) comes over, I haven't told this story many times. But, he comes over … and he's like ‘OK’, and I said ‘Gene, we’re doing this, if not, you gotta let me go'. He's like, ‘We’re good, let's go talk.'

"So, the compromise was that we had to call it ‘reflection.’ I don't know, in this day and age, your 18 to 21 years old, we take every second of their time. How can you not do that? That's more of the question. Instead of saying, ‘How do you do it?’ How do you not do it?"

Meyer coached the Buckeyes from 2012 to 2018. The Buckeyes were the winners of the first College Football Playoff National Championship in 2014.

He was 83-9 as Ohio State’s head coach. He retired from coaching amid an investigation into whether he knew of abuse allegations against assistant Zach Smith. Ryan Day took over from there.

Meyer coached the Jacksonville Jaguars for 13 games before he was fired in his first season.