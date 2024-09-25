UNLV star quarterback leaves program after 'certain representations' were allegedly 'not upheld'

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka has guided the team to three straight wins to start the 2024 season – the first time the program has done that since 1984.

Sluka has been a big reason behind that. He has six touchdown passes and 318 passing yards on the year so far and is leading the nation with 15.1 yards per completion. Additionally, he had 253 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on 39 attempts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sluka has proved to be one of the best transfers in the Mountain West Conference as he came from Holy Cross.

On Tuesday night, Sluka announced he would be leaving the program days before the Rebels are set to take on Fresno State. Sluka said in a post on social media he will use a redshirt year.

"I committed to UNLV based on certain representations that were made to me, which were not upheld after I enrolled," Sluka said in a statement posted to X. "Despite discussions, it became clear that these commitments would not be fulfilled in the future. I wish my teammates the best of luck this season and hope for the continued success of the program."

TRAVIS HUNTER IS THE BEST PLAYER IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL, AND IT'S NOT CLOSE

UNLV did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sluka’s decision stunned the college football world.

He helped the Rebels to a shocking win over Kansas on Sept. 13. He led the team on an 18-yard, 75-play drive that ended with a Kylin James touchdown. He rushed for 113 yards in that game.

He played the first four years of his collegiate career at Holy Cross – a Football Championship Subdivision school. He had 3,583 rushing yards, 38 rushing touchdowns, 5,916 passing yards and 59 passing touchdowns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hajj-Malik Williams or Cameron Friel could start for the Rebels on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.