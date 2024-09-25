Expand / Collapse search
UNLV Rebels

UNLV star quarterback leaves program after 'certain representations' were allegedly 'not upheld'

Quarterback Matthew Sluka came to UNLV from Holy Cross

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka has guided the team to three straight wins to start the 2024 season – the first time the program has done that since 1984.

Sluka has been a big reason behind that. He has six touchdown passes and 318 passing yards on the year so far and is leading the nation with 15.1 yards per completion. Additionally, he had 253 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on 39 attempts.

Matthew Sluka runs

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka runs with the ball in the first half against Kansas during an NCAA college football game on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Sluka has proved to be one of the best transfers in the Mountain West Conference as he came from Holy Cross.

On Tuesday night, Sluka announced he would be leaving the program days before the Rebels are set to take on Fresno State. Sluka said in a post on social media he will use a redshirt year.

"I committed to UNLV based on certain representations that were made to me, which were not upheld after I enrolled," Sluka said in a statement posted to X. "Despite discussions, it became clear that these commitments would not be fulfilled in the future. I wish my teammates the best of luck this season and hope for the continued success of the program."

Matthew Sluka hit as he throws

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka, #3, passes as he is hit by Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant, #2, in the second half of an NCAA college football game on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

UNLV did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sluka’s decision stunned the college football world.

He helped the Rebels to a shocking win over Kansas on Sept. 13. He led the team on an 18-yard, 75-play drive that ended with a Kylin James touchdown. He rushed for 113 yards in that game.

He played the first four years of his collegiate career at Holy Cross – a Football Championship Subdivision school. He had 3,583 rushing yards, 38 rushing touchdowns, 5,916 passing yards and 59 passing touchdowns.

Matthew Sluka at Holy Cross

Holy Cross’s Matthew Sluka, #9, runs for a first down versus Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at Alumni Stadium in Newton, Massachusetts. (Photo/Alan Arsenault / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Hajj-Malik Williams or Cameron Friel could start for the Rebels on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

