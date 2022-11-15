University of Virginia undecided on continuing football season after shooting, athletic director says

Two days after three University of Virginia football players were shot and killed by a former member of the team, the school is thinking about stopping play for the rest of the season.

Right now, the team and the school remain undecided, but a decision will come "soon."

"It will be a discussion with Coach and the team," athletic director Carla Williams said Tuesday in a press conference alongside head coach Tony Elliott. "Obviously they're going through a lot, and we want to make sure they're involved as well. We'll use our best judgment, but it will be soon. We'll make a decision soon."

D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. were in a parking garage returning from a field trip with other students when the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, a 22-year-old former player, allegedly shot them and two others, one of whom was in critical condition at a local Virginia hospital.

Two other players were shot and went to the hospital - running back Mike Hollins Jr. was recovering and doing well after a second surgery on Tuesday morning, a former coach of his at University High in Baton Rouge told OutKick. The other player is reported to be doing well.

Other sports programs at the University of Virginia will resume normally scheduled games on Wednesday, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Monday's men's basketball game against Northern Iowa was canceled.

The Cavaliers did not practice Monday or Tuesday, but Elliott met with the team on both days to mourn and celebrate the lives lost.

"The first meeting was really, really tough. Really, really, really tough," said Elliott. "Today was much better. We were able to transition from the pain to finding a little bit of joy and celebrating the lives of Lavel, D'Sean and Devin."

They are currently scheduled to play Coastal Carolina on Saturday and then rival Virginia Tech the following weekend.