University of Houston to discipline football player who slapped opposing Tulsa player after close loss

UH wide receiver Samuel Brown was caught on video slapping Tulsa senior defensive back Bryson Powers

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
The University of Houston will discipline a member of its football team that slapped a player on Tulsa’s squad, following their 37-30 loss on Saturday.

Dana Holgorsen, the head coach of the Houston Cougars, and Chris Pezman, the University of Houston vice president for athletics, released a joint statement criticizing the actions of UH wide receiver Samuel Brown, who slapped Tulsa senior defensive back Bryson Powers after Saturday’s game.

A video of the incident shows Powers on the field speaking with UH senior linebacker Donavan Mutin, who were former high school teammates. Brown walks up to the men, points at him and slaps him, before leaving.

  • A Tulsa player tackling a Cougar
    Image 1 of 2

    Ta'Zhawn Henry #4 of the Houston Cougars is tackled by Anthony Goodlow #94 of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the first half at TDECU Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Houston, Texas.  (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

  • A photo of KeSean Carter getting tackled
    Image 2 of 2

    KeSean Carter #8 of the Houston Cougars is hit by Kendarin Ray #1 of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the first half at TDECU Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Houston, Texas.  (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

"This type of conduct is taken very seriously, and the behavior is not reflective of our values or the standards of our program," UH vice president for athletics Chris Pezman and football head coach Dana Holgorsen said in a joint statement. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will take the appropriate steps moving forward."

The men were not wearing helmets at the time of the incident. Personnel on the field kept the situation from escalating.

  • A photo of Sam Brown completing a pass
    Image 1 of 3

    Sam Brown #13 of the Houston Cougars makes a reception across middle as he is hit by Grant Sawyer #19 of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the second half at TDECU Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Houston, Texas.  (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

  • Two players competing for a catch
    Image 2 of 3

    Kendarin Ray #1 of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane breaks a pass up intended for Christian Trahan #85 of the Houston Cougars during the second half at TDECU Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Houston, Texas.  (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

  • A defensive interception during the game
    Image 3 of 3

    Tyon Davis #0 of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane intercepts a pass during the second half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Houston, Texas.  (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Houston Cougars were up on the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at halftime, 24 to 20, and were tied going into the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell in the contest.

Brown had three catches for 57 yards. On defense, Mutin had two tackles and four assists. Powers had four tackles and one assist.

Following the game, the Cougars are 7-5, while the Golden Hurricanes are 5-7.

