Olympics

Ukrainian athletes killed in Russia's invasion honored in London ahead of Paris Olympics

Nearly 500 Ukrainian athletes have been killed in Russia's incursion

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Ukrainian Olympians are entering the Paris Games with their hearts filled and their minds set on honoring those who couldn’t make it to France this summer because of the ongoing war with Russia.

On Wednesday, a display with sports equipment was set up at Parliament Square in London to honor the 487 Ukrainian athletes killed since Russia’s invasion in the country. 

There are only 140 athletes from Ukraine at the Olympics, the smallest group in the country’s history at the Summer Games. Oleksandr Pielieshenko, who competed in weightlifting at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, and Kateryna Diachenko, an 11-year-old rhythmic gymnast killed in March 2022, were among those remembered.

Ukraine athletes honored at Parliament Square in London

The U.K. government is honoring Ukrainian athletes killed in Russia's invasion with a display of sports equipment.  (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

"I’ve always believed in the power of sport to unite and inspire," Ukrainian American figure skater Sasha Cohen said in a news release. "But, today, I’m not just speaking as an athlete. I’m speaking as the daughter of a Ukrainian immigrant, my mother, Galina. I’ve grown up with stories of Ukraine, our culture, our people and their resilience. 

Ukraine wrestler Oksana Rakhra poses

Former Ukrainian wrestler Oksana Rakhra poses in front of a U.K. government display at Parliament Square in London Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

"Today, I stand in awe of the Ukrainian athletes participating in the Olympics and think of those who we are missing and have been lost to the war. Their courage, strength and determination embodies the spirit of my mother’s homeland, and I stand with them in solidarity. Together, we can show the world the power of unity in sport."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Britain and met with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

A display in London honoring Ukrainian athletes

A display with sports equipment and the number 487 is arranged at Parliament Square in London Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

"Every Ukrainian athlete at the Olympics represents the Ukrainian will to win, Volia. By acting swiftly and with united efforts, the prospect of a world where Ukrainian athletes and citizens are free from the threats posed by Russia will be a reality," Heorhii Tykhyi of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said in the release.

The Paris Olympics officially begin with opening ceremonies Friday night.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.