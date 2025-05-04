UFL star Bryce Perkins avoids defenders for incredible touchdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michigan Panthers quarterback Bryce Perkins had football fans talking during his United Football League game against the D.C. Defenders on Sunday.

The former Los Angeles Rams player dropped back to pass in the second quarter of their game. He faced the pressure of a Defenders defensive back bearing down on him as well as the four-man rush that the Panthers’ offensive lineman barely pushed back on.

Perkins looked like he was going to get sacked when he brushed off two defensive players. He stumbled to his right and somehow found tight end Cole Hikutini for the 35-yard touchdown.

The play quickly went viral across social media.

"Just stay up, try to stay strong on the legs, and when you get out there, it’s hard for defenses when you extend plays; they got to cover for a long time," Perkins told ESPN when asked what was going through his mind on the play. "I try to train myself to keep my eyes downfield. They guys did a good job of getting open."

Perkins was a standout quarterback who played at Arizona State, Arizona Western and Virginia during his collegiate career. He joined the Rams in 2020 and was with the team when they won a Super Bowl in 2021.

He appeared in five NFL games in 2022 with the Rams. He had 161 passing yards, one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

Perkins played for the Panthers in 2024. He had 343 passing yards and two touchdowns in four games.

Michigan entered the game against DC with a 3-2 record. DC was 4-1.