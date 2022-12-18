Expand / Collapse search
UFC
UFC's Rafa Garcia wins bloody brawl: 'They told me I lost 20% of my blood'

Garcia needed over a dozen stitches

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Rafa Garcia was banged up, bruised and blooded in his UFC Vegas 66 bout against Maheshate Hayisaer but still managed to get the victory via unanimous decision.

The California native was cut up and lost a ton of blood when Maheshate nailed him with an elbow in the middle of the bout. Garcia’s teammate, Cub Swanson, revealed that Garcia had a cut artery, which resulted in the blood loss. He reportedly needed 15 stitches to stop the bleeding.

Rafa Garcia and Maheshate Hayisaer of China face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on December 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rafa Garcia and Maheshate Hayisaer of China face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on December 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

"They told me I lost 20% of my blood," Garcia told reporters after the fight via MMA Fighting. "I got a cut artery. They told me they had never seen that before.

"When they were stitching me up, Cub told me [to] sit down and just chill because you lost 20% of your blood, chill a little bit."

Rafa Garcia punches Maheshate of China in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rafa Garcia punches Maheshate of China in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

ZION CLARK, MMA FIGHTER BORN WITHOUT LEGS, WINS FIRST PRO FIGHT

Garcia received a score of 30-27 across the board from the judges and picked up the win.

He’s now won three out of his last four matches. He bounced back after a July loss to Drakkar Klose at UFC 277 via unanimous decision. He beat Jesse Ronson back in April via submission and defeated Natan Levy via unanimous decision in November 2021.

Rafa Garcia reacts after his victory over Maheshate of China in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rafa Garcia reacts after his victory over Maheshate of China in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The lightweight fighter is now 14-3 overall.

