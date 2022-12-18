Zion Clark, MMA fighter born without legs, wins first pro fight

Zion Clark had an impressive professional MMA debut on Saturday.

Clark was born without any legs due to a rare birth disorder called caudal regression syndrome but has not let that stop him from achieving his goals. He crossed another off his list in a fight at Gladiator Challenge: Seasons Beatings in San Diego.

He went up against Eugene Murray for three rounds and won his match via unanimous decision, according to MMA Fighting. Clark celebrated his victory with a backflip inside the cage.

Clark, 25, has chronicled his journey to his first pro fight on his Instagram. He’s amassed over 1 million followers on his social media. Before the fight, he sent a motivational message in a post.

"My Pro MMA debut. You will always have haters and doubters, remember in life people are going not question what you can and can’t do the same way they question their own abilities. I’m here to show you, YOU CAN DO WHAT YOU SET YOUR MIND TO," he wrote before defeating Murray.

Clark, a former collegiate wrestler, holds three Guinness World Records. In February 2021, he set the record for fastest man with two hands when he walked 20 meters in just 4.78 seconds. He set two more records in October 2022, breaking the mark for most diamond push-ups in three minutes (248) and the highest box-jump record with his hands (33 inches).