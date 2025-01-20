Expand / Collapse search
UFC

UFC star Conor McGregor 'very optimistic' ahead of Trump's presidency

Trump's inauguration festivities began Monday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Trump keeping busy on Inauguration Day Video

Trump keeping busy on Inauguration Day

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram discusses Trump's Inauguration Day plan including Cabinet confirmations, signing over 200 executive actions and passing the Laken Riley Act.

UFC star Conor McGregor attended a ball ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th president of the United States on Sunday night and spoke highly of him.

McGregor expressed optimism about the future of the U.S. in a red-carpet interview with reporters, according to BG on the Scene.

Conor McGregor in 2021

Conor McGregor prepares to fight Dustin Poirier in a UFC 264 lightweight mixed martial arts bout, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

"Amazing to be here. I'm very excited. Very optimistic about the future," McGregor said. "And it's a good time here in the United States. I was here the last time Donald Trump became president in 2016. And the energy and the response is night and day, which is a testament to how he's done as a president, his last run, and how he's handled himself since."

McGregor praised Trump’s resiliency to get back up after a 2020 election loss and get back into the game. He expected Trump and his Cabinet to take a lot of action within the first 100 days.

When asked about what’s different this time, the Irishman said it felt like more Americans are in Trump’s corner.

Dana White and Trump

UFC CEO Dana White talks to President-elect Trump ringside during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Nov. 16, 2024. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

"Lessons learned. Hard lessons learned," he said. "And a backing of his country now. I feel the people are backing him. And I'm excited to see him go do it. I hope he does, and I wish him all the best."

McGregor also described America’s standing in the world after Trump’s victory.

"America is the superpower of the world. Long may it continue," he said. "We love America in Ireland. I have as much love for America as I do for my country of Ireland. It has much ripple effect for the entire free world, the entire Western world.

Donald Trump arrives for services at St. John's Church as part of Inauguration ceremonies

President-elect Trump arrives for services at St. John's Church as part of the Inauguration Day ceremonies on Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

"And Ireland is going through its own issues at the moment and this tenure here that Donald Trump is about to undertake, will have big effects in Ireland."

