UFC president Dana White hints at Trump's attendance for upcoming event in Miami

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UFC president Dana White all but confirmed that President Donald Trump will be in attendance at UFC 327 in Miami this Saturday.

White said that "the big guy" will be coming to the Kaseya Center.

"It's good to be back in Miami. Yeah, I'm pumped. We got the big guy coming on Saturday, too. He's coming," White said on Adin Ross' recent YouTube stream.

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The event would be Trump's first appearance at a major sporting event since he attended the college football national championship in January, in which Indiana defeated Miami.

Since his second term began, Trump has attended several UFC events, a Super Bowl, the Daytona 500, the NCAA wrestling championships, the FIFA Club World Cup final, the U.S. Open, a New York Yankees game, the Ryder Cup, and the Army-Navy game.

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UFC is slated to have an event on the South Lawn of the White House as part of the America250 celebration on June 14, Trump's 80th birthday.

The most recent UFC event Trump attended was UFC 316 in Newark last summer.

Assuming Trump is in attendance this weekend, there will be two light heavyweight matches as co-main events, including one for the light heavyweight championship.

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"UFC Freedom 250" will be headlined by Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria in a lightweight championship unification bout.

Trump has appeared at each of the last three UFC events in Miami.

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