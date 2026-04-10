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UFC

UFC president Dana White hints at Trump's attendance for upcoming event in Miami

White said 'the big guy' was coming to the Kaseya Center on Saturday

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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Dana White previews ‘1 of 1’ fight on White House lawn for 250th celebration Video

Dana White previews ‘1 of 1’ fight on White House lawn for 250th celebration

UFC president and CEO Dana White details the event proceedings for the UFC fight to take place during America’s 250th birthday celebration on ‘Special Report.’

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UFC president Dana White all but confirmed that President Donald Trump will be in attendance at UFC 327 in Miami this Saturday.

White said that "the big guy" will be coming to the Kaseya Center.

"It's good to be back in Miami. Yeah, I'm pumped. We got the big guy coming on Saturday, too. He's coming," White said on Adin Ross' recent YouTube stream.

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U.S. President Donald Trump waving at UFC 316 event in Prudential Center Newark New Jersey

U.S. President Donald Trump is seen in attendance during the UFC 316 event at Prudential Center on June 07, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

The event would be Trump's first appearance at a major sporting event since he attended the college football national championship in January, in which Indiana defeated Miami.

Since his second term began, Trump has attended several UFC events, a Super Bowl, the Daytona 500, the NCAA wrestling championships, the FIFA Club World Cup final, the U.S. Open, a New York Yankees game, the Ryder Cup, and the Army-Navy game.

U.S. President Donald Trump talking to UFC President Dana White at Kaseya Center in Miami

U.S. President Donald Trump attends the UFC 314 event alongside UFC President and CEO Dana White at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on April 12, 2025. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

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UFC is slated to have an event on the South Lawn of the White House as part of the America250 celebration on June 14, Trump's 80th birthday.

The most recent UFC event Trump attended was UFC 316 in Newark last summer.

Assuming Trump is in attendance this weekend, there will be two light heavyweight matches as co-main events, including one for the light heavyweight championship.

UFC CEO Dana White talking to President-elect Donald Trump ringside at UFC 309

UFC CEO Dana White (left) talks to President-elect Donald Trump ringside during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

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"UFC Freedom 250" will be headlined by Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria in a lightweight championship unification bout.

Trump has appeared at each of the last three UFC events in Miami.

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