UFC's Brandon Moreno celebrates with opponent Deiveson Figueiredo after flyweight title victory

UFC 263 provided a wholesome moment Saturday night after a fight between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo for the flyweight championship.

Moreno defeated Figueiredo via submission to become the first Mexican-born UFC fighter to capture the flyweight title.

Gracious in defeat, Figueiredo came over to celebrate with Moreno.

Moreno explained his emotional celebration in his post-fight press conference.

"I can’t believe it. This moment is so special. I’m always trying to make jokes and play with everybody, but today was an emotional day for me. I start to cry because I feel it in the bottom of my heart. I worked so hard for that f—king belt. It’s pretty," he said, via MMA Fighting.

"I have 10 years as a professional, 15 years doing this sport, and this moment is so special not just for me, it’s special for all the people around me who supported me in all this journey."

It was a long journey to stardom for Moreno. He was released by UFC in 2018 after a few consecutive losses but managed to return to the octagon in 2019 and rattle off a few victories.

Since his UFC return in September 2019, Moreno has not lost. He has four wins and two draws. One of the draws came against Figueiredo in December 2020.

Askar Askarov, Alexandre Pantoja and Alex Perez are among the possible contenders for Moreno’s next fight.