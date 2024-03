Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

UFC legend Mark Coleman was hospitalized Tuesday after saving his parents from a house fire in Ohio, his daughter wrote in a social media post.

Morgan Coleman added that her father suffered from smoke inhalation during his heroic efforts in Toledo. Unfortunately, she said, he was unable to save the dog, named Hammer.

"He managed to carry both of his parents out of the house but despite his best efforts was not able to save hammer. He was life-flighted to the hospital where he is currently battling for his life after this heroic act," she wrote.

"Our father has always been our hero and means the world to us. He is and always will be a fighter. The strongest (and) bravest man I know. Please continue to pray for him and our family during this extremely difficult time. We will miss our sweet hammer so deeply.

"Thank you for all the love and support. Hammer house for life."

Mark Coleman, a Fremont, Ohio, native, represented the U.S. in the 1992 Olympics and joined the UFC in its infancy. He became the first UFC Heavyweight Champion with a submission victory over Dan Severn at UFC 12 in 1997.

He then faced off in a title defense against Maurice Smith at UFC 14, but he lost via decision. He would go on to fight in the Pride Fighting Championships in Japan from 1999 to 2006.

He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2008 and eventually got his dream bout against Randy Couture after UFC 109 in 2010. He lost to Couture, but it was the first time two UFC Hall of Famers had fought in the octagon.

Coleman wrapped up his fighting career with a 16-10 record, an NCAA Division 1 champion, a silver medalist in the World Championships, a three-time gold medalist at the Pan American Championships and a gold medalist at the Pan American Games.