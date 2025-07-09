UFC great Randy Couture airlifted to burn center following fiery crash ahead of NHRA racing debut

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former UFC fighter Randy Couture required a medical airlift to a burn center on Tuesday.

The emergency transport to a Kansas City burn center happened shortly after the MMA legend sustained what TMZ Sports reported as first and second-degree burns, trauma injuries, and smoke inhalation following a crash on a racetrack.

Couture was ramping up for his first National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) racing event at the time of the harrowing accident.

It is unclear what caused the wreck. Couture's vehicle appeared to suffer major damage from the crash. As of Wednesday, Couture remains in the burn center. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Last month, Couture shared his excitement about the opportunity to take to the track in 2025.

"It's a whole different animal," Couture said during an appearance on the "Bubba The Love Sponge Show." "Sitting in the stands, it looks easy. They say, 'Oh, he just goes fast.' But there is so much more involved."

"This is a new way to tickle that competitive spirit that I've had most of my life; a new place for me to get competitive and make a mark in racing," Couture added. "I'll bring all the things I developed as a wrestler and martial artist into this realm and see what we can do. I have no idea how it’s going to go, but I'm excited about the opportunities."

Couture finished his MMA career with a 19-11 record. Couture earned titles in UFC's light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions during his standout career. He retired in 2011.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.