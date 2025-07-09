Expand / Collapse search
UFC

UFC great Randy Couture airlifted to burn center following fiery crash ahead of NHRA racing debut

Couture reportedly sustained first and second-degree burns

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Former UFC fighter Randy Couture required a medical airlift to a burn center on Tuesday.

The emergency transport to a Kansas City burn center happened shortly after the MMA legend sustained what TMZ Sports reported as first and second-degree burns, trauma injuries, and smoke inhalation following a crash on a racetrack. 

Randy Couture

Randy Couture (green shorts) def. Gabriel Gonzaga (black/white shorts) - TKO - 1:37 round 3 during UFC 74 at Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 7, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Couture was ramping up for his first National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) racing event at the time of the harrowing accident. 

It is unclear what caused the wreck. Couture's vehicle appeared to suffer major damage from the crash. As of Wednesday, Couture remains in the burn center. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Former UFC fight Randy Couture

Former UFC fight Randy Couture watches son Ryan Couture (not pictured) fight Haim Gozal (not pictured) during Bellator NYC at Madison Square Garden on June 24, 2017 in New York. (Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports)

Last month, Couture shared his excitement about the opportunity to take to the track in 2025.

"It's a whole different animal," Couture said during an appearance on the "Bubba The Love Sponge Show." "Sitting in the stands, it looks easy. They say, 'Oh, he just goes fast.' But there is so much more involved."

Randy Couture

Randy Couture attends the ceremony honoring Criss Angel with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on July 20, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (JB Lacroix/WireImage)

"This is a new way to tickle that competitive spirit that I've had most of my life; a new place for me to get competitive and make a mark in racing," Couture added. "I'll bring all the things I developed as a wrestler and martial artist into this realm and see what we can do. I have no idea how it’s going to go, but I'm excited about the opportunities."

Couture finished his MMA career with a 19-11 record. Couture earned titles in UFC's light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions during his standout career. He retired in 2011. 

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.