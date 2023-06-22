Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

UFC fighter rips Mark Zuckerberg amid Meta CEO's potential fight against Elon Musk

Sean Strickland suggested he would help workout Musk

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
UFC fighter Sean Strickland weighed into the potential bout between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday and expressed his support for the Tesla and Twitter CEO.

Strickland appeared to have a distaste for the Facebook social media platform and ripped Zuckerberg in a tweet.

"Man f--- Mark Zuckerberg.. Dirty communist.... No one wants your goggles and your disinformation censorship but.... Facebook market gets a pass...." he tweeted. "@elonmusk come to Vegas. We will put in work!"

Sean Strickland vs Nassourdine Imavov

Sean Strickland, right, battles Nassourdine Imavov in their 5-round bout on Jan. 14, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Strickland, a middleweight competitor, is 26-5 overall. He is set to square off against Abus Magomedov in July. He is coming off a decision victory over Nassourdine Imavov back in January. He is currently No. 7 in the UFC Middleweight rankings as Israel Adesanya reigns over the division.

The idea of a fight between Zuckerberg and Musk popped up when he issued a challenge to fight in a cage match with the Meta CEO.

"Send Me Location," Zuckerberg said on Instagram, providing a screenshot of Musk’s original challenge. In the initial tweet, Musk said: "I’m up for a cage match if he is lol."

UFC president Dana White told TMZ Sports he spoke to both multibillionaires Wednesday night and said that "both guys are absolutely dead serious about this."

When asked why White felt that way, he said that "they both said, 'Yeah, we'll do it.' They both want to do it."

Sean Strickland gets taped up

Sean Strickland has his hands wrapped prior to his fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on Jan. 14, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

White said Zuckerberg reached out first, asking if Musk was serious, so White contracted Musk, who then said he was.

If this bout were to happen, White says the amount of money it could raise would be unprecedented.

"This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that's ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records. These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity. You don't have to be a fighting fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would want to see it."

"The biggest fight of all time was Floyd Mayweather and Conor [McGregor], I just think it triples that. I think it triples what that did. There's no limit on what that thing can make. … Everybody would watch it, everybody would want to see it."

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are ready to fight, offline. In a now-viral back-and-forth seen on Twitter and Instagram this week, the two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a "cage match" face off. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, Stephan Savoia)

Zuckerberg practices Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ), while Musk has done martial arts, BJJ and was in "plenty of fights growing up in South Africa," says White.

Maye Musk, Elon’s mother, jokingly wrote on Twitter she "canceled" the fight.

"Actually, I canceled the fight. I haven’t told them yet. But I will continue to say the fight is canceled, just in case," she wrote.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.