UFC president Dana White urges Tom Brady to leave Patriots; quarterback unsure of future

UFC President Dana White would love to have New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady come play for the Raiders when they move to Las Vegas next season but the six-time Super Bowl champion says he’s continuing to be “patient” during the final days of his contract.

White spoke to Brady on the phone Wednesday and filmed it on Instagram Live video, where he admitted that despite being a Patriots fan himself, a move to the Raiders would make the most sense for Brady and his family.

“I’m a Boston guy through and through,” said White, who has a suite at the Raiders' new home Allegiant Stadium. “I want you to go to the Patriots but let me make my last pitch. Las Vegas would love to have you here with the Raiders. The stadium, the facility is incredible. The training facility that they have outside of Vegas is unbelievable.”

He continued: “It's a 45-minute flight from LA, your kids and your family could live there, you could fly back and forth. We want you to come to the Raiders."

Brady’s contract is set to void on March 18. If he doesn’t re-sign with the Patriots, Brady would become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 20-year-long career -- a decision he’s not taking lightly.

"I know it's been a lot of patience for me and obviously, being where I've been for 20 years, it's been an amazing experience," Brady said. "I don't know what the future holds right now. I'm just trying to be patient through this process, my first time going through it.”

He said at the moment he’s just going to focus on spending time with his family.

“We got a little vacation planned, which I'm looking forward to."

NBC Sports reported Wednesday that head coach Bill Belichick spoke with Brady over the phone but a source said the conversation was less than productive.

An NFL report last month alleged that owner Robert Kraft is willing to let Brady see what other options are available to him before committing to New England. The Patriots reportedly want to see if any team is willing to offer him a big deal, which would let them either negotiate with Brady or let him walk away.

