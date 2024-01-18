UFC champ Sean Strickland rips reporter, Justin Trudeau in wild rant after question over past LGBT remarks

UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland is preparing for his UFC 297 fight against Dricus Du Plessis on Saturday night, and in the days before the bout, he sparred with a reporter over comments he made a few years ago.

The event is set to take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, and the reporter brought up comments Strickland made about having a gay son. The reporter mentioned how he was an ally of the LGBT community and that Toronto has a large gay and lesbian community. Strickland asked the reporter if he was gay and if he had a son who was gay and whether he wanted a grandkid. The reporter said he was not gay, and it would not be a problem if he had a grandson or not.

"Well then you’re a weak f---ing man," Strickland said. "You’re part of the f---ing problem. You elected Justin Trudeau. When he seized the bank accounts, like you’re just f---ing pathetic. The fact that you have no f---ing backbone and as he shutdown your f---ing country and seized bank accounts, you ask me some stupid s--- like that. Go f--- yourself. Move the f--- on man."

The reporter moved on from Strickland’s rant and mentioned how the fighter was going to use his time to speak out about Bud Light and the trans community after the company partnered with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney for a marketing campaign, which yielded disastrous results.

UFC, however, reupped its partnership with Bud Light following the backlash. UFC president Dana White explained in October that Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light were their original beer sponsors more than 15 years ago.

"Here’s the thing about Bud Light … Ten years ago, to be trans, was a mental f---ing illness," Strickland said. "And now, all of a sudden, people like you f---ing weaseled your way into the world … you are an infection. You are the definition of weakness. Everything that is wrong with the world is because of f---ing you. And the best thing is, the world is not buying your f---ing bulls--- you’re f---ing peddling.

"The world is not saying, you know what, you’re right, ‘Chicks have d---s.’ The world is not saying that. The world is saying, no, there are two genders. I don’t want my kids being taught about who they could f--- in school. I don’t want my kids being taught about their sexual preference. This guy is a f---ing enemy."