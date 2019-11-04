UFC's Dana White opens up about his relationship with Trump following UFC 244

UFC president Dana White opened up about his relationship with President Trump on Sunday morning after the commander-in-chief attended UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden.

White explained that his relationship with Trump goes back to the earliest days of the UFC when the company was trying to find a venue to host their events. He said Trump brought the UFC to the Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, N.J., and sat through every fight.

“Everything that ever happened to me in my career, Trump was the first guy to pick up the phone and reach out to me,” White said. “From getting back on pay-per-view, getting our first TV deal when we did the big FOX deal, the guy always reached out to me.”

White said he had dinner last Thursday at the White House, and Trump expressed his desire to attend the New York City fight. White said it was the only one that worked out for Trump.

Regardless of the boos and cheers for Trump, White said he was happy the way things worked out.

“Whoever you are, this is America. You can believe or do whatever you want. If you want to boo, you can boo,” he said, according to MMA Junkie. “As an American, you can do whatever you want to do, and you can choose whatever side you want to be on. So I just felt like tonight we were going to walk in and whatever happened, happened. The guy told me as a friend he was coming to see the fights, and he did tonight, and I appreciate him, and it was a big night for the sport.”

Trump also praised Jorge Masvidal, who defeated Nate Diaz for the so-called “Baddest Motherf----r” belt.