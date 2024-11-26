UConn's Dan Hurley tears into officials after costly technical foul, loss to Memphis

The two-time defending national champion UConn Huskies were dealt with their first loss of the 2024-25 season on Monday at the hands of the Memphis Tigers.

The Penny Hardaway-led squad eked out a victory in overtime in the Maui Invitational quarterfinals, 99-97. UConn head coach Dan Hurley may have been the catalyst for the loss.

Huskies forward Liam McNeely was called for an offensive foul with 40.3 seconds remaining in overtime. Hurley cursed out one official, calling him a "f---ing joke." He was immediately hit with a technical foul. Memphis’ P.J. Carter hit the two technical free throws and then the two given to him after McNeely went over his back.

UConn’s 17-game winning streak was snapped. Hurley was still hot after the game.

"I had a lot of issues with what went on out there in the game," Hurley said. "That over-the-back call at that point of the game, there was no attempt to block out. There was a player on Memphis that made a half-assed effort to rebound that basketball and Liam McNeely high-pointed that rebound. For that call to be made at that point of the game was a complete joke."

Hurley dropped to his knees after the call and explained he may have lost his balance.

"But if I made that call at that point, I would have ignored the fact that I was on my back," he added. "If I made that call, I would have ignored that. I would have ignored that. That was a major, obviously, a major ... how you could call that while that game was going on, the way that game was going on is just beyond me."

Two other technical fouls were called on UConn during the game. One was on a trainer early in the matchup, and the other was on forward Samson Johnson, who was part of a double-technical following a skirmish with a Memphis player.

"Samson was getting shoved. His jersey was ripped. He didn’t get a foul called for him the entire game," Hurley said. "He ended the game with his jersey ripped down the center, but they get him on every call. He’s frustrated. That was crazy, man. Crazy."

UConn entered the game as the No. 4 team in the nation.

The Huskies will face Colorado on the losers’ side of the bracket.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.