UConn's Dan Hurley addresses Knicks coaching rumors: 'Not another summer of that'

The New York Knicks advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in a quarter-century last month, and head coach Tom Thibodeau was credited with helping the Knicks end the franchise's playoff drought.

The Indiana Pacers won the series in six games and have moved on to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals.

While it was widely believed the Knicks' deep playoff run meant Thibodeau would return for a sixth season, the organization fired him Tuesday.

The Knicks have kicked off a search for their next head coach. While Dan Hurley's name has been linked to the job opening, the UConn head coach appears to have little interest in making the leap to the NBA.

"Not another summer of that," Hurley told the Hartford Courant.

This isn't the first time the two-time NCAA champion coach's name has been linked to NBA rumors. Last summer, Hurley flew to Los Angeles to speak with the Lakers about their coaching vacancy.

Hurley declined a six-year contract offer from the Lakers in favor of returning to Storrs, Connecticut, to pursue a third consecutive title. Hurley coached the Huskies to the NCAA Division I tournament title in 2023 and 2024.

After Hurley's rejection, the Lakers pivoted and hired JJ Redick. The decision was met with some criticism due to Redick's lack of experience.

UConn had some ups and downs during the 2024-25 regular season and entered the 2025 NCAA Tournament as a No. 8 seed. The Huskies lost to the Florida Gators in the second round. Florida defeated Houston in last month's national championship game.

Hurley instead agreed to a six-year extension with UConn last summer. The deal ties him to the Huskies through the 2029 season.

Elsewhere, another potential Knicks coaching candidate came off the board Wednesday when ESPN reported the Phoenix Suns had hired Jordan Ott as their next head coach.

