UConn advances to 13th straight Final Four; No-call on Baylor draws scrutiny on social media

The UConn Huskies edged the Baylor Lady Bears in the Elite Eight of the Women’s Basketball Tournament on Monday night in a dramatic game in which the end caused some controversy.

DiJonai Carrington had a last chance effort to give Baylor the lead with a few seconds left. Carrington dribbled to her left and tried to put up a shot over two Huskies defenders. The shot fell short and Carrington was looking for a foul, but the referees didn’t blow the whistle.

The no-call upset Carrington, Baylor coach Kim Mulkey and other Lady Bears players but to no avail.

UConn would go on to win 69-67.

The no-call drew an intense reaction on social media.

Carrington finished with 22 points on 7-of-22 shooting off the bench. NaLyssa Smith had 14 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.

Freshman Paige Bueckers led all scorers with 28 points. She added three rebounds and three steals. Christyn Williams had 21 points and seven rebounds.

UConn will advance to the Final Four for the 13th consecutive time. The team will play the winner between Arizona and Indiana.

The Huskies have 11 NCAA championships but haven’t won since 2016. UConn is two wins away from ending that drought.