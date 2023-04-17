UCF football star plays baseball game, runs to field for spring game: 'This is a dream for me'

Being a multi-sport athlete in college isn’t uncommon, but it does come with a lot of pressure, especially when key games land on the same day.

Just ask University of Central Florida’s John Rhys Plumlee, who had to rush from the baseball field to the football field this past weekend.

But he wouldn’t change it for the world.

"One of the coolest days of my life, and I think I’m probably going to die with it being one of the coolest days of my life," Plumlee said, via The Associated Press. "I’m super, super thankful and blessed to be able to do what I do and be able to have the fun that I’m able to have. This is a movie for me. This is a dream for me. Second-grad John Rhys dreamed about this day for a long time."

Plumlee went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI during Friday’s 12-3 win for the UCF Knights over Memphis, but he was taken out of the game in the seventh inning to rush over to the football locker room.

The quarterback needed to get his pads on for the spring game that was taking place.

Plumlee ran off the baseball field, cleats and all, and was driven by a golf cart over to the football facilities. He rushed through his changing, getting some help with the pads, and he was on the Knights’ football sideline seven minutes after leaving the baseball field.

"I think it has to be a world record," Plumlee said, via AP.

Plumlee transferred from Ole Miss in January 2022 after playing three seasons with the Rebels’ football team and two seasons with their baseball team. While he was able to play football in 2022, he missed a deadline for baseball.

But he’s in the fold this year, which made head football coach Gus Malzahn and head baseball coach Greg Lovelady figure out a schedule they were both happy with for Plumlee.

Last season on the football field for the Knights, Plumlee threw for 2,586 yards with 14 touchdowns to eight interceptions, while rushing for 862 yards with 11 touchdowns. The Knights went 9-5 overall, which led to a bowl appearance.

On the baseball diamond, Plumlee is hitting .313/.412/.522 with five homers, seven doubles and 15 RBI in 35 games where he plays center field.