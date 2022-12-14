Expand / Collapse search
Former UCF football player Jake Hescock dies suddenly: 'We're heartbroken'

Hescock started all 12 regular-season games for UCF last season

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Former UCF football player Jake Hescock has died after suffering cardiac arrest, his family said. He was 25.

Hescock was stricken while jogging in Boston Dec. 6, his family said. 

The former college football player was given CPR before he was taken to a hospital, where he was later placed on life support. He died Dec. 11.

UCF Knights tight end Jake Hescock (88) makes a reception for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth quarter at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando, Fla., Sept. 14, 2019.

UCF Knights tight end Jake Hescock (88) makes a reception for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth quarter at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando, Fla., Sept. 14, 2019. (Douglas DeFelice/USA Today Sports)

Family members also wrote on social media that Hescock suffered severe brain trauma.

"It is with a heavy heart that I have to say my cousin Jake has passed on," Lisa Walz Mlynarczyk, Hescock’s cousin, wrote in a Facebook post. "May he rest in peace and forever shine his bright soul upon us."

Former coaches and teammates also took to social media to share their condolences.

UCF Knights tight end Jake Hescock (88) reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth quarter at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando, Fla., Sept. 14, 2019.

UCF Knights tight end Jake Hescock (88) reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth quarter at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando, Fla., Sept. 14, 2019. (Douglas DeFelice/USA Today Sports)

"We’re heartbroken to hear of Jake’s passing," UCF head coach Gus Malzahn wrote Sunday. "He was an incredible person, who embodied what it means to be a UCF Knight. Everyone who knew Jake loved him and he was a blessing to coach. He will be greatly missed. Kristi and I’s prayers are with his whole family."

Hescock started his collegiate career at Wisconsin before he eventually transferred to UCF.

UCF Knights tight end Jake Hescock (88) catches a pass during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando, Fla., Sept. 14, 2019.

UCF Knights tight end Jake Hescock (88) catches a pass during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando, Fla., Sept. 14, 2019. (Douglas DeFelice/USA Today Sports)

"Saddened to learn of the passing of former Badger Jake Hescock. Taken from us too soon. Our thoughts are with his family and friends," the Wisconsin football Twitter page said.

Hescock is a native of Pittsfield, Massachusetts. He graduated from UCF in 2021.

Hescock caught six touchdown passes during his career.

