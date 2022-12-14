Former UCF football player Jake Hescock dies suddenly: 'We're heartbroken'

Former UCF football player Jake Hescock has died after suffering cardiac arrest, his family said. He was 25.

Hescock was stricken while jogging in Boston Dec. 6, his family said.

The former college football player was given CPR before he was taken to a hospital, where he was later placed on life support. He died Dec. 11.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Family members also wrote on social media that Hescock suffered severe brain trauma.

"It is with a heavy heart that I have to say my cousin Jake has passed on," Lisa Walz Mlynarczyk, Hescock’s cousin, wrote in a Facebook post. "May he rest in peace and forever shine his bright soul upon us."

MISSISSIPPI STATE TO PLAY IN BOWL GAME FOLLOWING DEATH OF MIKE LEACH

Former coaches and teammates also took to social media to share their condolences.

"We’re heartbroken to hear of Jake’s passing," UCF head coach Gus Malzahn wrote Sunday. "He was an incredible person, who embodied what it means to be a UCF Knight. Everyone who knew Jake loved him and he was a blessing to coach. He will be greatly missed. Kristi and I’s prayers are with his whole family."

Hescock started his collegiate career at Wisconsin before he eventually transferred to UCF.

"Saddened to learn of the passing of former Badger Jake Hescock. Taken from us too soon. Our thoughts are with his family and friends," the Wisconsin football Twitter page said.

Hescock is a native of Pittsfield, Massachusetts. He graduated from UCF in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hescock caught six touchdown passes during his career.