UAB Blazers

UAB's Trent Dilfer tears into assistant coach after crucial penalty

Tulane won the game 35-23

UAB head coach Trent Dilfer was not a happy camper on the sideline during the Blazers’ 35-23 loss to Tulane on Saturday afternoon, which dropped the team to 1-4 on the season.

Penalties were a plague for UAB during the entire game and Dilfer let his assistant know about it. On 4th-and-2 with the Green Wave only up eight points, UAB was called for an illegal substitution. It resulted in a first down. Tulane didn’t score but the Blazers were unable to come out of the hole.

Trent Dilfer head down

Trent Dilfer of the UAB Blazers reacts during the Bulldogs game at Sanford Stadium on Sept. 23, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Dilfer was seen on the sideline laying into one of his assistants.

The Super Bowl champion, who took over the program late last year, explained the situation after the game and apologized to coach Beau Dawson.

"During a moment of frustration and in an attempt to get our team to play with more discipline, I unfairly singled Beau out," Dilfer said, via CBS Sports. 

Trent Dilfer at Sanford Stadium

UAB Blazers head coach Trent Dilfer before the Georgia Bulldogs game on Sept. 23, 2023, in Athens. (Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Somehow Beau Dawson has been portrayed publicly as the culprit in this situation, when in reality I should have been a better leader and shown great wisdom and discernment in how I handled this incident. Overall, I could not be more proud of Beau and the rest of our team for how they handled the emotional nature of each game they compete in."

UAB committed three penalties for 12 yards. He was particularly perturbed over the illegal substitution penalty.

Trent Dilfer vs Georgia

UAB Blazers coach Trent Dilfer watches from the sidelines against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 23, 2023. (Kirby Lee-USA Today Sports)

"It’s just unacceptable," he said, via AL.com. "You have 24 headsets or 22 headsets, I’m asking the question and we can’t count to 11 or 12. It’s unacceptable."

