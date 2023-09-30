UAB's Trent Dilfer tears into assistant coach after crucial penalty

UAB head coach Trent Dilfer was not a happy camper on the sideline during the Blazers’ 35-23 loss to Tulane on Saturday afternoon, which dropped the team to 1-4 on the season.

Penalties were a plague for UAB during the entire game and Dilfer let his assistant know about it. On 4th-and-2 with the Green Wave only up eight points, UAB was called for an illegal substitution. It resulted in a first down. Tulane didn’t score but the Blazers were unable to come out of the hole.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dilfer was seen on the sideline laying into one of his assistants.

The Super Bowl champion, who took over the program late last year, explained the situation after the game and apologized to coach Beau Dawson.

APP USERS VIEW THE OUTBURST HERE.

"During a moment of frustration and in an attempt to get our team to play with more discipline, I unfairly singled Beau out," Dilfer said, via CBS Sports.

UCF'S TIMMY MCCLAIN AVOIDS MULTIPLE TACKLES IN GRITTY PLAY TO KEEP DRIVE ALIVE; BAYLOR GETS LAST LAUGH

"Somehow Beau Dawson has been portrayed publicly as the culprit in this situation, when in reality I should have been a better leader and shown great wisdom and discernment in how I handled this incident. Overall, I could not be more proud of Beau and the rest of our team for how they handled the emotional nature of each game they compete in."

UAB committed three penalties for 12 yards. He was particularly perturbed over the illegal substitution penalty.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s just unacceptable," he said, via AL.com. "You have 24 headsets or 22 headsets, I’m asking the question and we can’t count to 11 or 12. It’s unacceptable."