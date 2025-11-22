UAB players take field hours after stabbing incident leaves two hospitalized

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

University of Alabama at Birmingham football players took the field in Birmingham, Alabama, Saturday just hours after tragedy struck.

Two players from UAB were allegedly stabbed by a teammate at the team’s training center ahead of a game against South Florida, a university official confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Both were reported to be in stable condition at a hospital. The names of the victims and the player in custody were not released.

Saturday’s game kicked off at 3 p.m. ET, and USF cruised to a 48-18 victory.

An online inmate inquiry from the Jefferson County Jail showed that Daniel Israel Mincey, 20, was arrested by the UAB Campus Police just after noon Saturday and is facing charges of "aggravated assault — A to M — attempted murder." The university would not confirm whether Mincey was a player involved.

Mincey is a redshirt freshman who joined the team after one season at Kentucky, according to the UAB football roster.

There appeared to be concerns about whether the game would proceed as scheduled given the incident, but a spokesperson confirmed that the university elected to play.

"We’re grateful to report that two players injured in an incident this morning at the Football Operations Building are in stable condition. Our thoughts are with them and their families as they recover. The suspect — another player — remains in custody, and an investigation is taking place," a spokesperson said.

USF quarterback Byrum Brown threw for 353 yards and accounted for five touchdowns in the blowout win. UAB held a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, but USF scored 27 unanswered points.

The highlight of Brown’s day was a 60-yard touchdown pass to Mudia Reuben, which gave USF a 24-10 lead on the first play of the third quarter. Nykahi Davenport added 117 rushing yards and a touchdown run for USF.

UAB quarterback Jalen Kitna had 230 passing yards but was also responsible for three costly interceptions.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.

