Tyson Fury shows support for Ukrainian boxers taking up arms, says he'd fight if war came to UK

Tyson Fury may be the heavyweight champion of the world but if war came to the United Kingdom, he said he would be the first in line to fight on the front lines.

Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko as well as Oleksandr Usyk have both joined the fight for Ukraine to defend against Russia’s invasion. And given the chance, Fury said Tuesday ahead of his next bout against Dillian Whyte he would do the same for his home country.

"Well, it’s what they should be doing," Fury told talkSPORT of the Ukrainian boxing stars. "When it comes to war on UK soil, I’ll be first up.

"I’ll be first up, I’ll be the easiest target to hit at 6-foot 9 inches, I’ll be dead first. Frank [Warren] will be shading from the bullets behind me, and I’ll just catch them all like a nutcase."

Fury is the WBC and The Ring magazine heavyweight champion and has been since he beat Deontay Wilder in 2020.

The "Gypsy King" told reporters at his pre-fight press conference the Whyte fight would be the last of his career.

"This is the final fight of my career, I'm retiring after this. … $150 million in the bank, good-looking, healthy, young, I'm going to buy a massive yacht abroad," Fury said. "Got loads of cars and properties all over the world. Just going to sit back with a hot blonde and piña colada ... I'm retiring, I'm out, this is my final fight, the final countdown, I'm done."

Fury and Whyte are set for April 23.