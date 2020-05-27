Ty Lawson slams former UNC coach Roy Williams over allegations of bad-mouthing: 'I got messages from 10 NBA GMs'

Longtime NBA player Ty Lawson is at odds with his former UNC head coach Roy Williams over allegations that the coach had bad-mouthed the rising star to “10 NBA” teams.

Lawson said in a since-deleted Instagram story on Monday that he had received messages from several general managers in the league who said that Williams spoke poorly of Lawson though it was not immediately clear when the remarks were supposedly made.

MARK CUBAN PROPOSES PLAN FOR NBA RETURN THAT INCLUDES ALL TEAMS, PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

"Who talks s--- about someone who won them a championship ..." the post read. "[You're] weird... I got messages from 10 NBA GMs that said it came out your mouth ... That's why I don't f--- with Carolina or support anything y'all do."

Lawson played three seasons at UNC where he was voted to the ACC All-Freshman team and was eventually named ACC Player of the Year in 2009 -- the same year he helped UNC with the national title.

He declared for the draft after his junior year and was drafted No. 18 overall by the Denver Nuggets. After nine seasons in the NBA, he joined the Chinese Basketball Association where he still plays today.

As for his relationship with his Alma mater? Lawson says there is none.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It's a blessing I don't open my mouth about s---," he said in a second post. "They ask me why I don't show love to North Carolina ... Roy Williams knows why."