Minnesota Timberwolves

T'Wolves' Donte DiVincenzo has heated exchange with Knicks coach in MSG return

Knicks traded DiVincenzo to the Timberwolves

Ryan Gaydos
Tensions were high at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night during an NBA preseason game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New York Knicks.

The two teams were just weeks removed from a blockbuster trade that saw Karl-Anthony Towns sent to New York for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and Keita Bates-Diop. The trade sent shock waves across the league and showed the Knicks were ready to go for an NBA championship as they teamed Towns with Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby.

Donte DiVincenzo celebrates

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo celebrates after he made 3-point basket against the New York Knicks during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 in New York City. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

DiVincenzo appeared to be playing with a chip on his shoulder. 

First, he had words for the Knicks’ bench while he was shooting a free throw.

"Thank you for the trade Thibs," he appeared to say toward Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau. "Thank you for the trade. … that’s what happens when they let you run the show."

After the game, DiVincenzo and Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson had a heated exchange of words and needed to be separated.

DiVincenzo told reporters after the game he was not saying "thanks for the trade" nor was he directing comments toward Thibodeau. 

Happy T'Wolves players

Minnesota Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo, left, and Julius Randle, second from left, laugh during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 in New York City. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

"It was in the general direction," DiVincenzo said. "Obviously they had me on video saying it. I’m there anymore. I play. I’m competitive. I wear my heart on my sleeve. That’s all it was."

He said he would handle the Brunson situation privately, according to the New York Post.

DiVincenzo played 81 games for the Knicks during the 2023-24 season. He averaged a career-high 15.5 points per game and shot 40.1% from 3-point range.

Karl-Anthony Towns celebrates

New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns, #32, celebrates a basket behind Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo, #0, during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 in New York City. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

He will embark on a new journey this year – the fifth team he’s been on in four seasons.

The Knicks won the game 115-110. They will meet in the regular season on Dec. 19.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.