Eli Manning
Published

Two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning reenacts iconic Odell Beckham catch with Hollywood star

Beckham made the one-handed grab in Nov. 23, 2014, game vs Cowboys

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Actor Michael B. Jordan did his best Odell Beckham Jr. impression when he teamed up with Eli Manning to recreate a well-known catch.

Beckham made the famous one-handed grab in a November 2014 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Now, more than eight years later and in the same stadium as the original catch, Manning had a different wide receiver to throw to in Jordan.

On an episode of "The Eli Manning Show," Manning, Jordan and former Giants player Shaun O'Hara chatted in the locker room before the "Creed III" star swapped out his No. 10 jersey for custom No. 4 "MBJ" jersey.

New York Giants Odell Beckham Jr. (13) in action, making leaping catch for touchdown vs Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Sequence. East Rutherford, NJ

They then headed out to the MetLife Stadium field with Jordan running a few routes, with one serving as an ode to Beckham’s iconic catch.

Manning detailed Beckham's technique after a video replay played on the stadium's scoreboard. "You got to catch it with two fingers well behind your head," Manning instructed Jordan.

Jordan, in a Giants helmet and shoulder pads, went out wide.

He then leaped in the air and used two hands to making the falling catch, before he landed on a crash mat in the end zone.

"I’m not going to lie: I didn’t think you’d be able to make some of these catches," Manning said after the catch. "But that was one take. This is all live. This is legit. And you showed up."

Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants celebrates his touchdown with Eli Manning #10 during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jordan danced and spiked the ball as he showed he can hang on the football field. The trio then watched the actor's catch on the jumbotron.

"This is a dream come true to be on the field with you two reliving and remaking these plays," Jordan told Manning and O'Hara. "I'm going to take this with me for the rest of my life."

Oct 11, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) leaves the field after a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.

Jordan was born in California but grew up in New Jersey. He told Manning and O'Hara that growing up, his uncle would take him to Giants games.

In the television show "Friday Night Lights," Jordan played the role of quarterback Vince Howard. "Creed III" marks his directorial debut. "It was the hardest thing I ever had to do," Jordan said about directing the film.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.