Brandon Graham

Two-time Super Bowl champion Brandon Graham announces retirement after 15 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles

Graham is the Eagles franchise leader in games played

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Brandon Graham announced his retirement from the NFL in a press conference on Tuesday. 

Graham, 36, spent his entire 15-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles after being drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Michigan.

"First, I just want to say thank you to everybody, y’all know I gave everything I had, and I don’t have no regrets. That’s one thing I tell the young boys: Don’t have no regrets," an emotional Graham said.

Brandon Graham celebrates

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9, 2025.  (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

"First, I just want to say, 15 years ago I walked into this city as a young man with dreams, big dreams. A little bit of nervousness and a whole lot of fire in my heart. I had no idea back then what this journey would bring. I didn’t know how many times I would be tested, I didn’t know how much I would grow, and I surely didn’t know how deeply I would fall in love with these fans, and the team, and this city," Graham continued as he fought back the tears.

"Today as I sit here, I just want to thank God, 'cause I know he was the main reason."

No one has played more games in Eagles history than Graham (206), and he is third on the franchise’s all-time sack list with 76.5 sacks. 

"Without question, Brandon Graham is the embodiment of everything you would want in a Philadelphia Eagle. He’s a special player and a special person. It’s only fitting that he has played in more games than anyone else in the history of our franchise," Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement.

Brandon Graham celebrates

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) celebrates during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally on Feb. 14, 2025. (Caean Couto-Imagn Images)

"The positive energy he brought every day was infectious, whether it was a practice, a game, or just walking around the building, Anyone who has had the pleasure of interacting with him would tell you that it’s impossible to have a bad day after being in his presence. Make no mistake, he was also a tough, physical and talented player who has played an integral role in the success we’ve had over the years."

Graham is responsible for one of the most iconic plays in Eagles history.

In the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots in 2018, Graham strip-sacked Tom Brady with 2:11 left in the fourth quarter to seal the 41-33 win for the Eagles. 

Brandon Graham in action

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs with the ball against Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) and defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) during the second half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.  (Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

In the Eagles' most recent Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs in February, Graham returned to play after missing the prior 11 weeks with a triceps injury. 

Graham played 13 snaps in the win but re-tore his triceps, according to a report from NFL reporter Derrick Gunn

Graham had 3.5 sacks in 20 tackles in 11 regular-season games last season. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.