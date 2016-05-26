Twitter is furious with confused man who wore a Cubs hat and Cardinals jersey

Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals fans take their baseball very seriously, and that is even more true when the teams play each other.

Unfortunately, one guy who was just out trying to enjoy a ballgame on Wednesday felt the heat of the rivalry from both sides because he made a very curious decision:

Yep.

If you're gonna rep both sides of a bitter rivalry so publicly, it might be best to not sit BEHIND HOME PLATE where you're a target for the television cameras and the fangs of Twitter.

Too late. This poor guy is a confused baseball fan and couldn't be saved from the internet: