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Miami Marlins

Marlins deliver walk-off win as team's teal jerseys make season debut

Marlins are 3-0 to start the season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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The Miami Marlins turned back the clock on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies and presented fans with a throwback uniform to kick start Teal Sundays.

The nostalgic look of the uniform may have been the lucky charm they needed to get a win over the Rockies. Owen Caissie came up to the plate with one on and two outs. He took a Victor Vodnik pitch deep to right field for the walk-off home run.

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Marlins players celebrate

Miami Marlins' Owen Caissie, second from right, poses with his teammates after hitting a walk-off two run home run to defeat the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game, Sunday, March 29, 2026, in Miami.  (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami defeated Colorado, 4-3.

The Marlins announced the organization would be hosting Teal Sundays for their home games during the season. The jersey featured the old teal uniforms with the original Florida Marlins logo stitched in.

"This jersey is so much more than just a uniform," a message on their website read. "It’s an ode to those moments where fans fell in love with the team. It honors the Fightin’ Fish who started it all and the players who carry that legacy into the next era of Marlins baseball."

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Marlins players trying to figure it out

Miami Marlins pitcher Max Meyer (23) meets on the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, March 29, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Marlins were established as an MLB franchise with the Rockies in 1993. While Miami has had their share of teardowns and rebuilds, the team won World Series titles in 1997 and 2003.

Miami will look to get back to the playoffs this season under second-year manager Clayton McCullough. The Marlins haven’t made the postseason since 2023.

Owen Caissie hits a home run

Miami Marlins' Owen Caissie runs after hitting a walk-off two run home run during the ninth inning to defeat the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game, Sunday, March 29, 2026, in Miami.  (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

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With the win over Colorado, the Marlins moved to 3-0 to start the season. The team is back in action on Monday against the Chicago White Sox.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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