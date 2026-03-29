Marlins deliver walk-off win as team's teal jerseys make season debut

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The Miami Marlins turned back the clock on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies and presented fans with a throwback uniform to kick start Teal Sundays.

The nostalgic look of the uniform may have been the lucky charm they needed to get a win over the Rockies. Owen Caissie came up to the plate with one on and two outs. He took a Victor Vodnik pitch deep to right field for the walk-off home run.

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Miami defeated Colorado, 4-3.

The Marlins announced the organization would be hosting Teal Sundays for their home games during the season. The jersey featured the old teal uniforms with the original Florida Marlins logo stitched in.

"This jersey is so much more than just a uniform," a message on their website read. "It’s an ode to those moments where fans fell in love with the team. It honors the Fightin’ Fish who started it all and the players who carry that legacy into the next era of Marlins baseball."

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The Marlins were established as an MLB franchise with the Rockies in 1993. While Miami has had their share of teardowns and rebuilds, the team won World Series titles in 1997 and 2003.

Miami will look to get back to the playoffs this season under second-year manager Clayton McCullough. The Marlins haven’t made the postseason since 2023.

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With the win over Colorado, the Marlins moved to 3-0 to start the season. The team is back in action on Monday against the Chicago White Sox.