Twins closer Perkins needs shoulder surgery, out for 2016

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Minnesota Twins closer Glen Perkins will miss the rest of the season because of a persistent left shoulder injury that will require surgery.

Manager Paul Molitor confirmed before the game Thursday night that Perkins won't pitch again until 2017. The three-time All-Star appeared in only two games before landing on the disabled list because of what was diagnosed then as a posterior strain. Perkins had several setbacks in his rehabilitation program, and he had a second opinion on Tuesday with a specialist in California.

Perkins was scheduled to confer with general manager Terry Ryan and the team's medical staff about the specifics of the procedure.

Kevin Jepsen has assumed the ninth-inning role for Perkins. He's 2-5 with a 5.40 ERA in 28 games, having blown three of 10 save attempts.