Twins' Carlos Correa leaves game with ankle injury after scary collision

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Twins star shortstop Carlos Correa left the team’s 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates after being involved in a scary collision on Friday at Target Field.

In the top of the seventh inning, Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham laced a line drive off the right field wall and tried to stretch a single into a double. Twins’ right fielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. fielded the ball off the wall and fired into Correa at second base.

Correa made an athletic play to field Keirsey’s throw and tagged Pham for the out as he dove into second base. However, Pham’s head crashed into Correa’s ankle when he dove into second base, and Correa’s ankle turned awkwardly.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The star shortstop went down in a heap of pain. After being down for a few minutes, he was helped off the field by the Twins athletic staff and left the game.

The Twins said that Correa sustained a mild ankle sprain.

Correa has only played in over 100 games a season just six times in his 11-year MLB career. Last season, Correa was limited to 86 games due to a concussion and a plantar fascia injury.

METS STAR BRANDON NIMMO RIPS ALL-STAR GAME SELECTIONS: 'THE PROCESS IS BROKEN'

The star shortstop has not played up to usual standards this season, as he has a .261 batting average with seven home runs and 30 RBI with a .687 OPS.

Across his career, Correa has a .274 batting average with 194 home runs with 702 RBI with a .817 OPS.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Twins are second in the American League Central, and while Correa has struggled this season, they can ill-afford to lose him for an extended period of time.

The Twins (46-48) play the Pirates (38-57) in the second game of their three-game series on Saturday at 2:10 p.m. ET. Correa is not the team's starting lineup for the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.