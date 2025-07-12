Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Minnesota Twins

Twins' Carlos Correa leaves game with ankle injury after scary collision

Correa and Pirates' Tommy Pham collided at second base

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Twins star shortstop Carlos Correa left the team’s 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates after being involved in a scary collision on Friday at Target Field. 

In the top of the seventh inning, Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham laced a line drive off the right field wall and tried to stretch a single into a double. Twins’ right fielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. fielded the ball off the wall and fired into Correa at second base. 

Correa made an athletic play to field Keirsey’s throw and tagged Pham for the out as he dove into second base. However, Pham’s head crashed into Correa’s ankle when he dove into second base, and Correa’s ankle turned awkwardly.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Carlos Correa in action

Pittsburgh Pirates' Tommy Pham, bottom left, is tagged out by Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, top left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 11, 2025, in Minneapolis. Correa was injured on the play.  (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The star shortstop went down in a heap of pain. After being down for a few minutes, he was helped off the field by the Twins athletic staff and left the game. 

The Twins said that Correa sustained a mild ankle sprain. 

Correa has only played in over 100 games a season just six times in his 11-year MLB career. Last season, Correa was limited to 86 games due to a concussion and a plantar fascia injury.

METS STAR BRANDON NIMMO RIPS ALL-STAR GAME SELECTIONS: 'THE PROCESS IS BROKEN'

Carlos Correa leaves game

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) leaves a baseball game after sustaining an injury during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, July 11, 2025, in Minneapolis.  (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The star shortstop has not played up to usual standards this season, as he has a .261 batting average with seven home runs and 30 RBI with a .687 OPS. 

Across his career, Correa has a .274 batting average with 194 home runs with 702 RBI with a .817 OPS. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carlos Correa in pain

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) sprains his ankle and leaves the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning at Target Field on July 11, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  (Matt Blewett-Imagn Images)

The Twins are second in the American League Central, and while Correa has struggled this season, they can ill-afford to lose him for an extended period of time. 

The Twins (46-48) play the Pirates (38-57) in the second game of their three-game series on Saturday at 2:10 p.m. ET. Correa is not the team's starting lineup for the game. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.