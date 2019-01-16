Knicks' Enes Kanter subject of Turkey international arrest warrant request

Turkey is seeking an international arrest warrant for New York Knicks forward Enes Kanter, accusing him of being a member of a terror organization.

Istanbul’s chief prosecutor’s office has also prepared an extradition request for Kanter, according to Turkey’s Sabah newspaper. Prosecutors were seeking an Interpol “Red Notice” citing Kanter’s ties to exiled Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. The cleric, who lives in a secluded compound in Pennsylvania, has been blamed for a failed coup in Turkey in 2016.

FORMER TURKISH NBA PLAYER SLAMS KNICKS' ENES KANTER OVER DECISION TO SKIP LONDON GAME

“Turkish Government can NOT present any single piece of evidence of my wrongdoing,” Kanter wrote in a tweet Wednesday. “I don’t even have a parking ticket in the US. I have always been a law-abiding resident.”

Kanter added the only thing he terrorizes is the rim, along with a GIF of him dunking on former New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins.

Kanter said earlier this month he planned on skipping the Knicks’ game in London over fears he could be assassinated.

“I talked to the front office and sadly I’m not going because of that freaking lunatic, the Turkish president,” Kanter said. “There’s a chance I can get killed out there. That’s why I talked to the front office, and I’m not going so I’m just going to stay here and just practice here.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former Turkish basketball player Hedo Turkoglu, who is also a chief adviser of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has accused Kanter of “trying to get in the limelight with irrational justifications and political remarks.”

Kanter is averaging 14.4 points and 11 rebounds in 41 games -- 23 starts -- this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.