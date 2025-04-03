Tulane suspends new quarterback TJ Finley after his arrest

T.J. Finley was arrested this week for allegedly possessing stolen property.

The Tulane quarterback told authorities he had just bought a vehicle, but authorities said his license plate was registered to a different one.

As a result of the arrest, Finley was suspended from the team pending the outcome of the case.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 23-year-old Finley was released without having to post bond after being booked Wednesday on a charge of possession of stolen goods valued at $25,000 or more.

The Green Wave conducted spring practice without Finley on Thursday, when all QB duties were handled by two other transfers, Kadin Semonza from Ball State and Donovan Leary from Illinois.

After practice, coach Jon Sumrall briefly addressed Finley's suspension with reporters, largely deferring to the university's official statement but adding, "When guys make mistakes, then they have to have accountability."

COASTAL CAROLINA FOOTBALL FANS WILL BE ABLE TO EAT FOR FREE AT GAMES IN 2025

During his time with Auburn nearly three years ago, Finley was arrested for allegedly evading police during a traffic stop.

The arrest came shortly after he became the first college athlete to ink an NIL deal with Amazon. He reportedly discovered there was an active warrant for his arrest after he was cited for riding a moped without a helmet on July 26 on campus and turned himself in.

Finley is now with his fifth college football program and entering his sixth college season. He transferred to Tulane after spending last season with Western Kentucky, where he played in just three games before an ankle injury sidelined him for the rest of the season. Tulane will be his fourth school in as many years.

That allowed him to take a redshirt and preserve his final season of eligibility.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Ponchatoula, Louisiana, native began his college career at LSU in 2020. He transferred to Auburn in 2021 and spent two seasons there before moving in 2023 to Texas State, where he passed for a career-best 3,439 yards and 24 touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.