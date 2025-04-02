Coastal Carolina football fans will be able to eat for free at games in 2025

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will put fans in the forefront during football games starting in the 2025 season.

Coastal Carolina Athletics announced Monday it had partnered with Aramark to allow fans to eat for free inside Brooks Stadium during Chanticleers football games. The team’s first home game of the season will come against Charleston Southern on Sept. 6.

"Our fans are the heartbeat of Teal Nation, and we're always looking for ways to elevate their game day experience," Intercollegiate Athletics and University Recreation Vice President Chance Miller said in a news release. "With the CCU Kickoff Meal Deal, we're excited to offer free concessions this fall as a way to say thank you for the energy, passion and support they bring to Brooks Stadium every game."

Patrons will need to have the upcoming Coastal Carolina Athletics app to be able to participate.

Fans will be able to acquire up to four concession stand items per visit. Hot dogs, nachos, popcorn and fountain drinks will be on the menu with no limit to the number of visits one can make.

The school said specialty items, food from outside vendors and alcoholic drinks will still cost money.

"Every fan, every game, always free," Miller added in a video posted to the Coastal Carolina athletics’ social media account.

The Chanticleers are far from a blue-blood football program but have found some success in the Sun Belt Conference since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision.

The team was 11-1 in 2020 and 11-2 in 2021, making appearances in The Associated Press top 25 poll under head coach Jamey Chadwell.

Chadwell eventually left for Liberty and Tim Beck took over. Beck led Coastal Carolina to an 8-5 record in 2023 and 6-7 record in 2024. The team made bowl-game appearances in both seasons, winning the Hawaii Bowl in 2023 but losing the Myrtle Beach Bowl in 2024.