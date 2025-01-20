Trump's inauguration brings out sports world's key figures

There were plenty of active and inactive professional athletes who came out in support of Donald Trump as he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

As Trump’s inauguration as the 47th president of the United States began on Monday, some of those athletes appeared to be in Washington to attend the historic event.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The athletes below braved the frigid temps in D.C. to support the president.

Jake & Logan Paul

The Paul brothers have been massive supporters of Trump over the last few years. Trump even appeared on Logan Paul’s podcast, "IMPAULSIVE," back in June while he was on the campaign trail. Jake Paul endorsed Trump for president in late October and celebrated his victory after election day.

"Any American who isn’t in support of Trump after this speech simply hates America and doesn’t want what’s best for this country and the world," Jake Paul wrote on X.

Conor McGregor

Jake and Logan Paul were seen in a photo riding a bus over to the inauguration events. Conor McGregor was seen sitting behind both of them. McGregor had been in D.C. the entire weekend and snapped photos meeting with some of Trump’s Cabinet nominees.

McGregor spoke to reporters on the red carpet at the inaugural ball.

"Amazing to be here. I'm very excited; very optimistic about the future," McGregor said. "And it's a good time here in the United States. I was here the last time Donald Trump became president in 2016. And the energy and the response is night and day, which is a testament to how he's done as a president, his last run, and how he's handled himself since."

Dana White

UFC president Dana White was spotted with his wife in the Capitol Rotunda. White had been a big supporter of Trump for years. He spoke at Trump’s rally at the Capital One Arena on Sunday night.

"The people have spoke loud and clear. America wants President Trump back in the White House. Think about this: Winning this election after everything that has happened over the last few years is an amazing achievement and an incredible comeback story," he said.

"Think of all the things President Trump had to go through to get back here. All the powerful forces that tried to take him down: the mainstream media, partisan prosecutors, assassins. It’s absolutely insane what this man has been through. And only President Trump could have fought through all those obstacles, all the attacks, and still come out the winner."

Miriam Adelson

Miriam Adelson, the majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, was in attendance for the inauguration. The Adelson family donated $100 million to her Preserve America political action committee backing Trump’s presidential campaign, according to Front Office Sports. That number is the largest political donation of any owner in the NBA, NFL, MLB or WNBA.

She bought a majority interest in the Mavericks from Mark Cuban back in December 2023.

Wayne Gretzky

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky was spotted at the inauguration tucked away near White and Adelson before the festivities started.

The former Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings and New York Rangers superstar’s appearance came as Trump has touted the hockey legend as the next leader of Canada. On Christmas Day, Trump urged Canadian citizens to encourage Gretzky to become the next prime minister.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump said he even talked to Gretzky about becoming the "governor of Canada" as the country faced teasing about it becoming a part of the U.S.