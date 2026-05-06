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UFC

Trump shows renderings for UFC White House event: 'Greatest show on earth'

Alex Pereira, Cyril Gane, Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria joined Trump in the Oval Office ahead of the June 14 card

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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Trump hosts main event fighters for UFC White House, shows renderings of 'greatest show on earth; Video

Trump hosts main event fighters for UFC White House, shows renderings of 'greatest show on earth;

President Donald Trump hosted to co-main event fighters for next month's UFC White House event and showed renderings of what the "greatest show on earth" will look like.

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UFC Freedom 250 is fast approaching after nearly a year of planning, and President Donald Trump gave fans a first look at renderings of what the octagon will look like on the South Lawn.

Trump had the fighters for the co-main events behind him in the Oval Office on Wednesday - Alex Pereira will fight Cyril Gane, while Justin Gaethje will go up against Ilia Topuria.

While hosting the fighters, Trump showed pictures of what the event will look like, with the White House smack dab in the background and 4,000 up-close seats surrounding the octagon.

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U.S. President Donald Trump speaking with UFC fighters Alex Pereira, Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje, and Ciryl Gane in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump meets with UFC fighters Alex Pereira, Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje and Ciryl Gane in the Oval Office of the White House on May 6, 2026, to discuss the June 14 UFC Freedom 250 event outside the White House. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

There will also be a makeshift arch covering the fighters that will be lit up.

I’m a big sports fan – there are no people tougher in sports than the people behind me. These are the toughest. I know them all," Trump said in the Oval Office.

Trump said that the "big fight" will be the "greatest show on earth." He also said that upwards of 100,000 people will be able to watch the fights in Washington, D.C. with eight large screens near the White House.

US President Donald Trump and UFC President Dana White seated at UFC 327 event in Miami

President Donald Trump attends the UFC 327 event with UFC President Dana White at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on April 11, 2026. (Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

DANA WHITE REVEALS WILD DETAIL ABOUT UFC WHITE HOUSE FIGHTS, 'BEST THING ABOUT BEING FRIENDS' WITH TRUMP

"What an unbelievable honor... To have a president that's willing to go against an upstream and against the norms is truly special. That's why you got my vote. And, it's why we're such a great nation right now compared to where we were," Gaethje said.

Gaethje also credited Trump for UFC's popularity today, saying they'd be "10 years behind" if it wasn't for Trump's support in the early 90s while UFC was struggling to be a mainstay due to its violent nature.

Trump announced the event on July 3 last year, and UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the event the following month. It was announced in October that the event would take place on June 14, Trump's 80th birthday as well as Flag Day.

The event is part of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and an IndyCar race will also take place this summer as part of the America250 celebration.

U.S. President Donald Trump standing with UFC fighters Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje, and Ciryl Gane in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump met with UFC fighters Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje and Ciryl Gane in the Oval Office of the White House on May 6, 2026, to discuss the UFC Freedom 250 match scheduled for June 14 outside the White House. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

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Michael Chandler will fight Mauricio Ruffy, and other fighters on the card include Bo Nickal and Sean O'Malley.

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