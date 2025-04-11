Trump shares Masters rooting interest as tournament reaches pivotal weekend

This weekend at Augusta National looks like it will be one for the ages.

The leaderboard is stacked with golfers who have combined for 10 major championships all within three shots of each other at the top, and the players at even par (eight shots back) or better have a combined 24 major wins.

Fifty-four players made the cut Friday, and the playing has been superb. The cut line was a mere 10 strokes back of the lead. It's a long shot for those guys, but they're not out of it.

It has the attention of President Donald Trump, an avid golfer.

Fox News Digital's Paulina Dedaj was on Air Force One with the president Friday and asked Trump who he'd "like to see win the Masters."

He's apparently rooting for everybody.

"They're all friends of mine. They have some great ones. Scottie Scheffler's great. Bryson [DeChambeau] is great. Justin Rose, they're all friends of mine," he said.

"It's going to be a very good Masters. Looks like it's going to be a very good Masters. Some fantastic golfers at the top."

He's right. Justin Rose's 8-under leads the pack, while DeChambeau is a stroke back. McIlroy is two shots behind the leader along with Corey Conners.

Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry and Matt McCarty are all sitting at 5-under par. Other big names within striking distance include Viktor Hovland and Jason Day at 4-under; Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed and Collin Morikawa at 3-under; and Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood and Brian Harman six back at 2-under.

Major champions at 1-under or even include Bubba Watson, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick and Wyndham Clark.

A win for Scheffler would make him the first back-to-back winner at Augusta since Tiger Woods in 2001 and 2002. Meanwhile, McIlroy is making his 11th attempt to complete the career grand slam and is still eyeing the long-coveted green jacket.