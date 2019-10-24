Expand / Collapse search
Trump says he plans to attend Game 5 of World Series, if it goes that far

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
President Trump on Thursday said he plans to attend Game 5 of the World Series to see the Washington Nationals square off against the Houston Astros -- if the series goes that far.

Trump broke the news while speaking with reporters in the Oval Office.

“I don't know, they got to dress me up in a lot of heavy armor — I’ll look too heavy,” Trump said after awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former auto racer Roger Penske. “I don’t like that.”

President Donald Trump speaks about attending the World Series as he departs a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony for auto racing great Roger Penske in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump's visit is contingent on the Nationals losing Games 3 or 4 on Friday and Saturday against the Astros. The Nationals took the first two games of the Fall Classic in Houston and could sweep the American League champions should they win the next two outings in the best-of-seven series.

A spokesperson for the Nationals told Fox News that Trump won't throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Messages to the Nationals from Fox News were not immediately returned Thursday.

Trump has yet to throw the customary first pitch as president. Every president since William Taft has done so.

The Nationals are the first team from Washington to play in a World Series since 1933, when the New York Giants triumphed over the Washington Senators.