Trump points out Red Sox winning streak after Oval Office visit: 'Haven't lost since they saw me'

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social Saturday to celebrate an eight-game Boston Red Sox winning streak, noting the team hasn't lost since visiting him at the White House July 3.

"They haven’t lost since they saw me in the Oval. 8 wins in a row!" Trump wrote with a photo from the team's latest win against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boston extended its winning streak to eight on Friday night with a 5-4 come-from-behind walk-off win over Tampa Bay. Ceddanne Rafaela hit a game-winning two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning for the Red Sox. The Red Sox then extended their win streak to nine with a 1-0 win over the Rays on Saturday.

The Red Sox made an impromptu visit to see Trump at the White House July 3. Typically, teams will visit the White House after winning a championship to celebrate with the president. In this case, the team dropped by because it was in Washingtonm, D.C., for a game against the Nationals and had a day off.

Trevor Story, Justin Wilson, Abraham Toro, Romy González, Connor Wong, Greg Weissert, Wilyer Abreu, Garrett Whitlock, Brennan Bernardino and Rob Refsnyder all shook hands with Trump in the Oval Office.

"The team toured the White House today as part of their family road trip to D.C.," a team spokesperson said, via MassLive .

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has been critical of Trump in the past to the point he opted out of visiting the White House in 2019 to commemorate the team's 2018 World Series title.

During an interview on "The Mayor's Office" podcast back in January, Cora admitted he skipped out on meeting Trump because he wanted to prioritize his home country of Puerto Rico. When the Red Sox visited the White House in May 2019, Puerto Rico was still recovering from the destruction of Hurricane Maria in 2017, and Cora wasn't satisfied with the federal government's response.

"One of the things that — it's not that I regret, but I think I should've been more clear — it was a visit to the White House," Cora said. "I have nothing against the president at that moment. It was Donald Trump at that moment, President Trump, but I felt me celebrating something at that stage, while [Puerto Ricans] were still suffering, it was bad. I didn't feel comfortable doing it."

Cora says he would have felt "awkward" celebrating at the White House given the state of his country at the time.

"We are part of the United States," he added. "What they do for us is amazing — the funding, all of that — but there was still work to do. And I felt very awkward, like, 'Let's celebrate this at the White House,' right, while a lot of people suffered here. People took it like politics. No. My thing is sports and my family, right?"