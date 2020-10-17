Expand / Collapse search
UFC
Published

Trump impressed with Joaquin Buckley's knockout kick, UFC fighter says

'If anything, that's good to have a person like that on your side,' the fighter said

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Joaquin Buckley’s impressive knockout kick against Impa Kasanganay at UFC Fight Night 179 caught the eyes of President Trump, the fighter revealed Friday night.

Buckley told TMZ Sports that UFC president Dana White called him about Trump being impressed with the finish. Buckley said he was flattered.

“He's the world leader at the end of the day. If anything, that's good to have a person like that on your side,” Buckley told the gossip website.

Buckley said he’s still not yet a full-time MMA fighter and currently works at a nearby Walgreens but has the support of his bosses at the chain drug store.

“They're just happy for me. I told 'em where I come from, they know my background, they know my story -- and just to see where I'm at now, everybody's proud of me,” he said.

Buckley is set to get a crack at a pay-per-view event next month. He is set to fight Jordan Wright at UFC 255. Buckley is 11-3 overall and has won three out of his last five fights overall.

The November fight would be his fourth fight this year. In August, he lost against Kevin Holland via TKO at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik. In August, he defeated Jackie Gosh at Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 87.

